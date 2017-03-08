27°
Maggie Beer shares her delicious cookie recipe with us

Alison Paterson
| 8th Mar 2017 1:31 PM
Maggie Beer inspired Northern Rivers cooks and chefs including Katee Hall, Rachel Lee, Laura Hardy and Catherine Woodall at her Creating an Appetite for Life workshop.
Maggie Beer inspired Northern Rivers cooks and chefs including Katee Hall, Rachel Lee, Laura Hardy and Catherine Woodall at her Creating an Appetite for Life workshop.

INSPIRING, engaging and approachable are just some of the comments from passionate aged care cooks and chefs at a seminar hosted by Maggie Beer at Wollongbar TAFE.

Around 30 participants from a range of Northern Rivers aged care homes enjoyed some quality time with the renowned cook who shared her ideas and methods to deliver healthy and tasty meals for residents as part of her work with the Maggie Beer Foundation.

"I get goosebumps when I hear people are inspired by the Maggie Beer Foundation," she said.

The event was one of a number of Creating an Appetite for Life programs workshops and attendee ranged from qualified cooks and chefs to catering and hospitality managers.

Ms Beer happily shared recipes, tips and her philosophy of giving everyone the opportunity to experience the joy of healthy and delicious food, particularly those living in aged care.

"I believe in beautiful food for everyone," she said.

"It's all about giving every single person the chance so every bite of food should give pleasure and nutrition side by side."

Ms Beer said she was thrilled to visit the Northern Rivers, as she believed regional and rural people are perfectly positioned to take advantage of growing and preparing wonderful food.

"For me nothing is an important as country people and regional centres, I'm a country person myself these last 44 years," she said.

"This is not an easy journey as it's an incredibly complex issue, however there is no better way to be a catalyst for change than by making it a conversation for the whole community."

As well as learning from Ms Beer, participants took part in a cooking challenge as well as educational sessions and methods to make food more enticing via presentation, aromas and using fresh vegetables, fruit and herbs.

"Something as simple as having a bread maker which gives off a wonderful aroma and making the residents aware of the love which has gone into their meal makes an enormous difference," she said,

Participants Rachael Lee (Lismore United Care), Laura Hardy (Maranoa Centre Baptist Care) Catherine Woodall (Uniting) and Katee Hall (Unity Kingscliff) said they were thrilled to meet and learn from Ms Beer.

In the 10am Cooking for Sweet Tooths session, the quartet baked a batch Spelt & Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  chefs & cooks website creating an appetite for life food northern rivers aged care northern rivers news

