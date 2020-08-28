Magda’s fresh swipe at Pete Evans

Magda Szubanski as Kath and Kim's Sharon Strzelecki in the Victorian ad which sparked a feud between the comedian and celebrity chef Pete Evans. Image: Screen grab/Victorian Government

Talk about revenge! Comedian Magda Szubanski has taken another swipe at celebrity chef Pete Evans on social media for his scepticism of coronavirus.

The TV and film actor, well-known for her iconic role as Sharon Strzelecki on Kath & Kim, tweeted a story about the feud, with a caption that read: "And of course much more alarming to me than anything these people say about my weight is that THEY DON'T BELIEVE COVID IS REAL!

"That poses a far greater risk to other people's health than me being fat. Fat ain't contagious. 🙏🏻"

And of course much more alarming to me than anything these people say about my weight is that THEY DON’T BELIEVE COVID IS REAL! That poses a far greater risk to other people’s health than me being fat. Fat ain’t contagious. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/VP5WJixOKG — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 28, 2020

The post has already been liked by more than 1500 people and retweeted more than 150 times.

There were a number of supportive replies on the 59-year-old comedian's post, including one person who tweeted: "Magda, please know that you are beloved. As an RN I am truly grateful to you for your advocacy. Thank you."

Canadian-Australian author Tara Moss also commented, saying: "Don't let the jerks, COVID deniers and fat-shamers get to you, Magda. You are a champion, and you are loved by many."

Evans, 47, has been known to post memes on social media that have questioned whether coronavirus is real.

One was titled: 'There is NO pandemic'.

The former MKR judge took to Facebook to share his scepticism of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: paleochefpeteevans/Facebook via NCA NewsWire

Earlier on in the day, Szubanski also posted a photo of a "paleo brekkie".

Paleo brekkie. YUMMM 😋😂👍❤️ pic.twitter.com/JzNdH6Vrsw — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 27, 2020

On Tuesday morning, Szubanski claimed Evans fat shamed her in his Facebook post slamming the Victorian Government's decision to use "well known celebrities" in an advertising campaign urging people to follow coronavirus health orders.

Szubanski's character Sharon Strzelecki features in one of the television advertisements.

Actor Gina Riley as Kim with Magda Szubanski as Sharon in a scene from the TV program. File picture: Kath & Kim

The former My Kitchen Rules judge wrote in his post: "The most offensive and disgraceful ads I have ever seen in television are circulating in Victoria currently, using a few well known celebrities," he wrote.

"It is so sad to see this type of brainwashing occurring to children and families in that state and have had enough of the lies. Enough is enough.

"Imagine if they actually wanted to help people get healthy … how would an ad like that look and sound?"

Szubanski took offence to the post and replied with a photo of her Polish grandmother and used a hashtag #fattiesunite.

#fatshaming me & assertion that fat people have no place in discussion about public health not only insults me but also all the fat nurses, doctors, ambos etc who give so much. My Polish gran was fat & a nurse & she risked her life to hide Jews from the Nazis #fattiesunite 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/RhFQ4BYV0K — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 24, 2020

The tweet went on to read: "Frankly I am sick to f***ing death of skinny people (yes Pete Evans and your followers) assuming they are morally and spiritually superior.

"By the way ... I was RAISED on vitamins and kelp and black strap molasses and apple cider vinegar etc etc after my father got cancer in 1967 (before Pete Evans was even born) and embraced alternative therapies. My father also had SURGERY!!!"

Originally published as Magda's fresh swipe at Pete Evans