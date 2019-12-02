Magda shaken by ‘major privacy breach’

Kath & Kim star Magda Szubanski has unleashed on Twitter after someone claiming to be a nurse posted about looking after her in hospital.

The star, 58, who recently underwent an operation, expressed her shock at discovering a tweet from a medical professional who claimed to have overseen her recovery.

While the tweet has been deleted, responses to her post suggest the user had referred to her as a difficult patient.

Szubanski told fans she'd follow the matter up "through the appropriate channels" should she decide to take action.

The user has taken down their tweet and profile, but not before it was spotted by Szubanski, who promptly called them out.

"Post-op is an extremely vulnerable time and I think your employers would be very concerned for the privacy of any patients in your 'care'," she tweeted them directly.

Her fans flooded her with supportive messages, criticising the unnamed nurse for sharing private information about a patient on social media.

Magda Szubanski said the tweet was ‘upsetting’. Picture: Josie Hayden

Responding to one fan, Szubanski posted: "Thanks. I have to say it was quite upsetting to find that in my feed. Made me feel very vulnerable and unsafe."

And in another, she added that she "bloody loves nurses and medical professionals" but was shaken up by the incident.

I bloody love nurses and medical professionals and am a huge supporter of their rights. I wanted to be a doctor when I was young. But I have to say this has quite shaken me up. The thought that I’m not safe at my most vulnerable https://t.co/wDgA8UH25Y — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) November 27, 2019

Others slammed the nurse in question, calling them "vile" and "unethical".

Sorry you had such a vile, unethical Nurse. We're not all like that. — Fran Maher (@frangipani54) November 27, 2019

We are sorry this has happened and your confidence that you will be treated with respect and privacy has been shaken. — ANMF (Vic Branch) (@anmfvic) November 27, 2019

Their tweet raised a very important issue - regardless of skill and technical capability, if you don’t have empathy, compassion and humanity you shouldn’t be working with people — Ming Long (@MingYLong) November 27, 2019

Another urged the star "not to let it go" given it is ultimately a legal issue.

I wouldn’t let this one go. If that was real, it is illegal and you have a clear case to have disciplinary action taken agains the individual and their employer. It gives all health professionals a bad name & damages the confidence of the public. You are entitled to feel safe — Guru ⚛️ (@Guruwil) November 27, 2019

Szubanski later thanked her fans for their messages, adding that if she decided to follow up on the matter, she'd do so "through the appropriate channels".

Everyone I so appreciate your support but if I decide to follow this matter up it will be done properly through the appropriate channels. 🙏🏻 — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) November 27, 2019