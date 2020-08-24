Magda hit by virus conspiracy theorists

Actor Magda Szubanski has been targeted by coronavirus conspiracy theorists after her recent appearance in a COVID-19 messaging campaign for the Victorian Government.

The Aussie star reprises her iconic role of Sharon Strzelecki from Kath and Kim for the lighthearted ad, aimed at reminding Victorians about the state's strict coronavirus lockdown.

Magda appears in a new coronavirus safety ad campaign.

RELATED: Follow our live coronavirus coverage

"I am so over this lockdown … but you know what? It's not the lockdown that's the enemy, it's the virus. The sooner we obey the rules, the sooner this will all be over and we can get back to the stuff that really matters," Szubanski says in the ad.

But once the ad was posted to social media over the weekend, Szubanski has been hit with a social media backlash from "trolls" and "flat out covid deniers":

You should read the comments!! Ppl who seriously think covid is a hoax!! 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️❤️ Ya know what else is peak 2020 - I’ve got effing shingles!!! 😂😱 2020, when I’m better I’m gonna get down on one knee & punch you right in the dick!!! Someone said that to me on twitter and I ❤️it 😘 https://t.co/nycrC2kgjl — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 22, 2020

Just so you know @DanielAndrewsMP the overwhelming response to the ad has been massively positive !! The trolls are mainly qanon and flat out #Covid deniers #auspol #springst 🙏🏻 @VictorianCHO — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 23, 2020

Some trolls are attacking the absolutely wonderful @MagdaSzubanski for her delightful ad as Sharon playing netty, reminding Victorians to do the right thing and follow the rules. Why would you do this?!😟 Magda is a national treasure.#WearAMask #StopTheSpread #COVID19Vic — Peter Murphy (@PeterWMurphy1) August 22, 2020

Ok here’s the thing. Troll me much as you like I am NEVAH gonna close my Twitter account. Bring it Covid Deniers - let’s see what you got. Let’s bring you right out into the sunshine. Let’s see your real names. And your real facts. Let’s see the whites of your eyes 👀 — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 23, 2020

Szubanski also revealed on Sunday that coronavirus conspiracy theorists had visited her home address, putting a bizarre postcard warning of "mask scams" through her letterbox:

So someone popped this in my letterbox. Also that of my neighbour who lost his father to covid. His father was only in his early seventies & had a lot more life to live. For avowed free thinkers, the Covid deniers use the same herd speak - Deep State, Plandemic, hoax & conspiracy pic.twitter.com/YkLBS5pQMU — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 22, 2020

The video is part of a government TV campaign, which also features well-known Victorians including AFLW player Tayla Harris, The Project host Waleed Aly and actor Shane Jacobson.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews defended the new ad campaign in a statement over the weekend.

"As part of the latest in the Victorian Government's communications campaign, some of our most-loved Victorians are here to remind us all - staying safe is in our hands," he said.

"That includes small but simple things like wearing a mask, washing your hands, keeping your distance - and getting tested if you have symptoms.

"Using Victorian voices and a very Victorian sense of humour, this is the latest in our ongoing advertising and communications efforts and will be successively rolled out on social media channels in the coming days."

Originally published as Magda hit by virus conspiracy theorists