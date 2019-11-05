MAFS stars feature in nude calendar by local snapper

MAFS STAR: Cricketer Cameron Merchant on the cover of the Manscapes Movember 2020 calendar.

MAFS STAR: Cricketer Cameron Merchant on the cover of the Manscapes Movember 2020 calendar. John Bortolin

TWO Married at First Sight stars have bared it all for charity in a new nude male calendar.

Northern Rivers photographer John Bortolin launched the new Manscapes Movember 2020 calendar on Friday, featuring Cameron Merchant and Matthew Bennett.

Mr Bortlin met the MAFS stars when he was featured in the program as Billy Vincent's housemate and friend.

Cameron Merchant is an Australian cricketer who, after a Second XI career in Australia, moved to New Zealand to play first class cricket in 2007.

Earlier this year, Merchant 'married' 36-year-old Jules Robinson in an episode originally aired on January 28.

Matthew Bennett is a videographer from Queensland who described himself going into the TV series as "a 29-year-old virgin".

Mr Bortolin said he was grateful to both men for participating in the project.

"Cameron and Jules flew up for a couple of days and we shot around Killen Falls, then at my uncle's farm underneath his 150-year-old fig tree at Tregeagle," he said.

"We then finished off at a friend's tea tree farm at Tucki Tucki, where we shot the cover.

"I photographed Matty at my friend's old shed in Clunes.

FULL DISCLOSURE: This is an edited version of the picture of Matthew Bennett in the new Manscapes Movember 2020 calendar. John Bortolin

"This calendar also features local men from the Northern Rivers. Although the men are naked, this is more of a PG version of what I usually release, but I guarantee you won't be disappointed," he said.

The calendar benefits Movember, and it features late Northern Rivers man Rhys McNaughton, who passed away four years ago.

"Movember is the charity that Rhys McNaughton was very passionate about," Mr Bortolin said.

"Although Rhys is no longer with us, I'm keeping his memory alive through the images I've taken of him.

"Globally, the rate of suicide is alarmingly high, particularly in men. Too many men are 'toughing it out', keeping their feelings to themselves and struggling in silence.

"Movember is aiming to reduce the rate of male suicide by 25% by 2030, and I want to help them get there. Please help me achieve their goal by purchasing my calendar.

Thos who purchase the calendar by November 8 will receive a bonus 8 x 12 glossy print of Cameron Merchant.

The new Manscapes Movember 2020 and the regular Manscapes 2020 calendar are available from manscapes.com.au.