MAFS star shows off baby bump in Queensland pool

WHILE Todd Carney was preparing for his blockbuster NRL bout against Scott Prince last Friday, his fiance Susie Bradley was living it up showing off her baby bump.

TOWNSVILLE OR BALI? MAFS star and Todd Carney's partner Susie Bradley at The Ville Resort-Casino pool. Picture: Instagram

The Married At First Sight star posted photos of herself taking a refreshing dip in The Ville Resort-Casino pool.

The image, posted on Instagram, had the caption: 'Townsville or Bali?'.

The reality TV star is due to give birth to a boy in a matter of weeks and spent a lot of the time in the resort's pool to escape the humid Townsville weather.

Todd Carney and Susie Bradley at the Rugby League Rivals boxing event at the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre. Picture: Instagram

The pair were in Townsville ahead of Carney's bout with Scott Prince in the All Stars Fight Night Rugby League Rivals.

The fight ended in a draw between Carney and Prince.

MAFS Susie Bradley walks herself down the aisle. Picture: Nine

Bradley shot to fame as part of the social experiment TV show Married At First Sight.

On the show she married Billy Vincent but the relationship ended in tears.

The pair's romance did not go to plan with a series of fiery arguments, including when Bradley accused her husband of lying about having sugar in his apartment.

Susie Bradley before her Married At First Sight appearance. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

After the show she hooked up with Carney and the couple are now expecting a child together.

Originally published as MAFS star shows off baby bump in Ville pool

Todd Carney vs Scott Prince. All Stars Rugby League Rivals fight night, Townsville Entertainment Convention Centre. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.