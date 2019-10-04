Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BILLY FROM MAFS: Northern Rivers resident Billy Vincent may be the cover model for a future charity male nude photo book with some fellow members of the hit TV 'experiment'.
BILLY FROM MAFS: Northern Rivers resident Billy Vincent may be the cover model for a future charity male nude photo book with some fellow members of the hit TV 'experiment'. John Bortolin / Manscapes
Crime

MAFS star files restraining order against housemate

Aisling Brennan
by
4th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Married at First Star has successfully got an apprehended domestic violence order against his housemate.

Following an alleged fight between the 28-year-old reality star and his housemate Luke Bunce, 24, NSW Police, on behalf of Billy Vincent-O'Brien, took out the apprehended domestic violence order against Bunce.

Bunce appeared before Ballina Local Court on September 26 when magistrate Karen Stafford made the order for a two-year period.

The order was made to protect Mr Vincent-O'Brien or anyone he has a domestic relationship with by preventing Bunce from assaulting or threatening him, stalking, harassing or intimidating him, and intentionally or recklessly destroying or damaging any property that belongs to or is in the possession of Mr Vincent-O'Brien.

Bunce is also forbidden from approaching his former housemate or making contact with him in any way, unless the contact is through a lawyer.

Married at First Sight star Susie Bradley her boyfriend Todd Carney.
Married at First Sight star Susie Bradley her boyfriend Todd Carney. Instagram

Mr Vincent-O'Brien was "married” to fellow MAFS contestant Susie Bradley on the show but their relationship quickly ended after the pair were seen constantly bickering during the series.

Ms Bradley has since started a relationship with ex-NRL player and star of the Byron Bay Red Devils Todd Carney.

ballina local court king hit married at first sight northern rivers crime nsw police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    BE PREPARED: 'Recipe for fires' on the way

    premium_icon BE PREPARED: 'Recipe for fires' on the way

    Weather RECORDS could get smashed on Monday, with well above average temperatures expected.

    'BIG WORRY': Cyclone threat to increase for Ballina, Byron

    premium_icon 'BIG WORRY': Cyclone threat to increase for Ballina, Byron

    News North Coast in the firing line as sea temperatures and levels rise

    Council’s taken my cereal and toast, now it wants my coffee

    premium_icon Council’s taken my cereal and toast, now it wants my coffee

    Letters to the Editor "The new charges would suggest the residents are cash rich"

    Popular Christmas Eve event in danger of getting Grinched

    premium_icon Popular Christmas Eve event in danger of getting Grinched

    News Chamber calls for businesses to put in for this iconic family event