MAFS star’s ‘amazing’ new look

She's had a rough ride on her quest for love.

But Married At First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff has something to celebrate - after undergoing a dramatic makeover.

Back when the show premiered a few weeks ago, the blonde was brutally mocked online over her "horrendous" hair extensions.

The teasing was so intense, she was forced to speak out about their unusual appearance, claiming they helped with a Lupus-like auto-immune disease that causes sensitivity on her skin from sunlight.

Liz was mocked from day one of MAFS over her “horrendous” hair extensions.

Now though, the 27-year-old's super-long locks have been spruced up, and she looks like a new woman.

Her new hairdresser Langdon Hair took to Facebook to show the results of her transformation, and people are loving her new do.

"Yes!!!!! The makeover she needed!!!!" a delighted fan commented.

"Thank god for that," a happy fan wrote.

"The colours is the same now," another rejoiced.

Another said: "It needed to happen."

Now though, the bride has been transformed with the impressive results being shared online.

Others praised the makeover, saying it "looked great" and calling it "way more natural".

Another said: "She is absolutely beautiful her hair looks amazing."

Liz's locks became the subject of intense scrutiny after she appeared on the show, with hundreds of memes and comments being shared on Twitter.

Elizabeth thinking her hair extensions look natural #MAFS pic.twitter.com/7OO5eR9fBf — Amy Price (@amyprice21) February 3, 2019

In one on-screen moment, the unlucky-in-love TV star even appeared to wear some sort of skull cap underneath the extensions.

The intense reaction led Liz to speak out, agreeing her extensions were "terrible".

"Yeah, they are terrible, they are horrendous," she told 9 Honey.

She said her less-than-desirable hair in those early episodes of the series was a result of changing her hair colour.

This was verified by a simple scroll through her Instagram account that showed not too long ago she was a brunette.

Thanks to some serious TLC, it seems all of her bad hair days are behind her.

Her hairdresser revealed in his post they used a "premium" tape extension to complete the overhaul - and Liz looks chuffed with the results.

What do you think of Lizzie's new look? Let us know in the comments below.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

As well has being a different colour to her actual hair, she also appeared to have large gaps and be wearing a flesh-coloured cap on her scalp that was visible.

Fans have praised the makeover, saying it looks more “natural”.