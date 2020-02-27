MAFS star drops massive spoiler

Married At First Sight's Hayley Vernon will be in Channel 9's bad books after dropping a huge spoiler on radio this morning.

Channel 9 is currently promoting this Sunday and Monday's episodes as "the two biggest nights of the experiment".

A teaser clip posted online by Channel 9 shows relationship expert John Aiken saying at the upcoming commitment ceremony: "This relationship so clearly beyond repair. This is a decision that we don't take lightly. For the first time ever, both of you now will leave the experiment."

The promo doesn't make it clear which contestants Aiken is speaking to, but now we know thanks to Hayley.

The controversial MAFS star spoke to Fox FM's Fifi, Fev and Byron this morning and revealed that it's her and her TV hubby, David Cannon, that get removed from the show on Sunday.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Hayley and David.

"It's a bit controversial what happens," Hayley told the radio hosts. "I write 'stay' (at the commitment ceremony) but for the first time in the show's history they kick us off."

Hayley said they were kicked off because "David has a whinge".

"David made a deal with production that no matter what I wrote, that they would let him leave," she said on Fox FM today.

Hayley made the confession on radio today after David hinted at this weekend's drama on a recent episode of news.com.au's podcast, Not Here To Make Friends.

David told podcast host James Weir that he was desperate to quit the reality show but producers "wouldn't let me go home".

"I begged to go home, they wouldn't let me," David said on Not Here To Make Friends. "So I made a deal that … no matter what Hayley wrote (at the commitment ceremony), I would get to go home.

"They fed me lines of, you know, 'This relationship is toxic for me, it's toxic for Hayley, it's toxic for other couples' - the truth was that I was on the verge of a mental breakdown.

"I'd been spoken to and treated like a piece of sh*t for seven weeks, so I made a deal with the executive producer that no matter what (Hayley) wrote, I'd get to go home. And they were the terms I agreed to stay."

The couple at their TV wedding.

Hayley and David's on-screen relationship has been toxic to say the least.

This week viewers saw Hayley confess to kissing a different groom, Michael Goonan, and we also saw David's sick act of revenge where he wiped a toilet clean with Hayley's toothbrush and allowed her to use it for five days.

"Believe it or not, they're actually toning down what actually happened in real life," David said on the podcast. "What you're seeing is a family-friendly version at the right timeslot.

"There's been reports of all sorts of things happening that we can't talk about. But that's just the beginning of it. What you're seeing is crazy - but let me assure you, what really happened in real life was (crazier)."

Married At First Sight continues on Sunday at 7pm on Channel 9

