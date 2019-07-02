MAFS star accused of photoshop

Elizabeth Sobinoff has fired back at fans after being accused of double standards and photoshoping her image after posing in a bikini for a magazine photoshoot.

The Married At First Sight star has lost 10 kilos since appearing on the reality TV show where she was fat shamed by her "husband", Sam Ball.

However, Sobinoff has maintained her recent weight loss has nothing to do with being on TV, and is instead a result of the illnesses she has which causes her figure to fluctuate.

Sobinoff posed in a bikini for NW Magazine this week, sharing the photos on her Instagram account.

While the pictures were met with a mostly positive response from her fans, several did accuse her of promoting double standards by posing for the shoot in the first place.

"These are gorgeous photos but sad they still photoshop a women that is so body positive," one person wrote.

"The thigh gap hole on the left is the worst photoshopping attempt. C'mon Liz. Why let them do this to you? Defeats everything you stand for," another commented.

However, Sobinoff clarified this wasn't the case, writing on her Instagram story that while there was some editing involved it hadn't included altering her figure.

"Someone said in my last post it was photoshopped! Um no, take a look, laughable. Yes there would (be) brightening techniques but no sweetheart," Sobinoff hit back.

Sobinoff at the Logies.

But the criticism for Sobinoff didn't stop there, with other fans piling on with more comments about why she posed in a bikini.

"I think you're awesome but the question begs, why do we as women need to be validated by showing our bodies in swimsuits after we have lost weight," one person wrote.

"I hope you slimmed down for you. Because it makes you happy, Not because of what that guy you were fake married to said about you," another commented.

The negative feedback prompted Sobinoff to share another Instagram post, telling the people who had criticised her: "Shame on you."

"Talking about thigh gaps, I have a thigh gap, I'm not the most tone person on the planet I have really big hip bones and the top of my legs don't touch, apologies for my bone structure offending you," she wrote.

"If you are choosing to 'zoom' in look at my stretch marks and dimples and where my tan has worn off. Look at my rolls even in this picture. People saying you lost weight how is that body confidence. Honey, I was posing in bikinis way back when."

Sobinoff added that it was doubly frustrating as she was "putting myself out there so others can feel better about themselves" and she was "risking a lot to raise awareness".

"Maybe those comments come from insecure people. Who don't love their bodies. Why are we conditioned to hate our bodies, and if you love yours, it's like, how dare you?"