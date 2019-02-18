Groom blasted for revealing sex secret

AFTER a shaky start, it looks like Married At First Sight's Jessika and Mick have hit another rough patch after the farmer divulged details about their sex life during a night out with the other male contestants.

During Sunday night's commitment ceremony the couple had put on a loved up display in front of the experts - despite Jessika lying about the fact they have had sex.

"I've been brought up to be respectful of myself and Mick is not pushy," she said at the time.

"If we have to wait another week or another two weeks or whatever, I just really want to be genuinely sure that is something that I shared with someone I could see myself spending the rest of my life with."

But during a boys' night with Mike and Mark during Monday night's episode, Mick revealed Jessika hadn't been entirely honest and had left him wondering if she was embarrassed by him.

Jessika berated Mick for revealing details of their sex life

"So I've got a bit of a bombshell to tell you boys, so the other day Jess and I were intimate, like probably about a week ago now … just pulled out the deck of cards and went for it," Mick said.

"Good work mate, I'm proud of you," Mike said.

Mick then asked the rest of the boys for advice as he and Jessika had now stopped sleeping together, with the 27-year-old complaining she was "too tired".

"Now it's almost been a week and she's shutting down any type of intimacy … and you're just going what the hell?" Mick.

But Mick soon regretted his honest chat with the boys the next day when Jessika found out he had revealed they had sex.

Jessika was left feeling betrayed by Mick’s admission

"For Mick to go behind my back and tell the boys without coming to me first has really upset me," she fumed to producers. "We're in such a great place at the moment, so I don't know why he's gone and done that."

Attempts by Mick to smooth things over with a romantic poolside meal also backfired, with Jessika berating him for betraying her trust.

"Look I shouldn't have done it, but I was asking them as men their advice on the situation because it looked like we were hitting a rocky road. And this week is probably make or break for us," Mick replied, prompting a furious reaction from his TV wife.

Mick’s attempt to smooth things over backfired

"Why? Why does it look like we're hitting a rocky road to you?" Jessika snapped back. "Just to me this whole thing just looks like you've just gone and gotten what you've wanted and now you're going to go discuss it with the boys.

"You've hit the jackpot, cool, I'm going to go discuss it with the boys, that's what it looks like.

"Do you think you have the right to go discuss something that happened between you and I? "No! You don't do that Mick! You've gone and discussed something I asked you not to discuss!"

I kinda get Jessica’s side here, she wasn’t ready to share...he should have waited #MAFS — Mishhie (@Mishhie2) February 18, 2019

I agree with Jess tbh that’s disrespectful #MAFS — Danni (@DanniTheGooner) February 18, 2019

Jess does have a valid point. Their intimacy is no business to a'one else. Esp people you've only known for 2-3wks#MAFS — JD (@JDSloane) February 18, 2019

Married At First Sight continues Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel 9.