Jessika’s hot brother Rhyce attracted plenty of attention in last night’s episode of MAFS.
TV

Fans go wild over ridiculously hot brother

30th Jan 2019 9:54 AM

A HOT favourite has emerged from Married At First Sight - and it's not even a bride or groom.

During last night's episode, we met Jessika, who was matched with country boy Mick.

Amid all the awkward tension of two people meeting for the first time at the end of the aisle, a new thirst target emerged during the wedding: Jessika's extremely attractive and over-protective brother, Rhyce.

He spent a fair bit of time looking serious and firing up to producers about his concerns over Jessika's love match, but a lot of us really struggled to stay focused on his words.

Australia, meet Rhyce.
I mean …

So broody.
Meanwhile, "Rhyce" quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Rhyce is already pretty popular on Instagram, boasting more than 25,000 followers as of Wednesday morning.

Here are some of his recent posts:

It's not known whether or not Jessika's Hot Brother is actually single - but this post from last November may indicate otherwise:

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine.

