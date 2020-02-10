Menu
Celebrity

MAFS brides seen kissing on night out

10th Feb 2020 10:12 AM

 

 

Two Married At First Sight contestants have been snapped sharing a passionate kiss during a wild night out in Sydney.

Despite technically still being "married" to their on-screen husbands, Hayley Vernon and mum Poppy Jenkins were caught locking lips at the Chelsea Hotel in Sydney, pictures taken last month reveal.

Hayley and Poppy sharing a smooch at a Sydney bar. Picture: Diimex
They were joined by fellow MAFS brides Vanessa Romito, 31, who Hayley was spotted holding hands with before the show aired, and Mishel Karen, 48.

This year's MAFS contestants have gone rogue very early into the season, with several of them all but revealing they're no longer with their significant others from the Channel 9 show - which is obviously a big no-no in their contracts.

Girls night out. Picture: Diimex
Hayley, 32, married truck driver David Cannon, 31, on the social experiment, which was filmed late last year.

And things are already on the rocks between the pair who had an almighty row in last week's episode over comments Hayley was said to have made about his wage.

And in an interview with Karl Stefanovic on the Today show on Thursday, Hayley basically said they're donezo.

Discreet. Picture: Diimex
"Do you like him?" asked Stefanovic.

"I did like him. I did like him a lot. Tonight you will see that stuff happens.

"I said too much, didn't I?" she asked, squirming as she glanced off camera. "You got it out of me!"

Mother-of-two Poppy married FIFO worker Luke Eglin, 39, and the pair are struggling to find a romantic connection.

Married At First Sight airs at 7.30pm on Channel 9

 

 

The pair are still with their TV husbands on the Channel 9 show, which was filmed late last year. Picture: Diimex
