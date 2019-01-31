Dark history of MAFS ‘hot brother’ revealed

Exclusive: He was swooned over by women across Australia but Rhyce Power, the brother of Married At First Sight bride Jessika Power, has had a Violence Restraining Order (VRO) issued against him in Western Australia.

Within just a few hours of making an appearance on Tuesday night's episode of the reality TV program and being labelled "the hot brother", Rhyce's Instagram following skyrocketed from 1371 followers to over 22,000.

But after he appeared on the Channel 9 show, the 27 year-old, who works as a carpenter by day and stripper by night, had to defend himself after some shocking allegations arose that he had been violent against women.

He denied the allegations however, News Corp can exclusively reveal that an active VRO was issued against Mr Power two months before he attended the filming of his sister's televised wedding.

News Corp has also spoken to multiple women who allege they have experienced physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Mr Power and has sighted a VRO issued by a Western Australia court.

Rhyce Power appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 9

"Seeing him being glorified on TV and knowing the real him has been really hard; he put me through hell and back," one ex-girlfriend of Mr Power told News Corp.

"He destroyed my self-confidence. I felt cornered and couldn't see a way out," she continued.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, alleges that Mr Power pushed her, grabbed her around the throat, and threw objects at her when they were in a relationship.

Rhyce Power, Jessika's hot brother used to appear in Magic Men Australia. Picture: Magic Men Australia/Facebook

Another ex-girlfriend of the tradie told a similar story, saying that Mr Power was physically violent towards her in the presence of others twice, once grabbing her hair and pushing her down a flight of stairs, and another time grabbing her by the throat and throwing her to the ground outside a popular WA nightspot.

When witnesses confronted Mr Power, the woman alleges he threw his hands in the air and claimed "she tripped".

Rhyce pictured with his sister, MAFS star Jessika Power. Picture: Instagram

During Tuesday night's episode of Married At First Sight, which was filmed in late 2018, Mr Power was captured on film saying of his new brother-in-law, "I'm very protective. If he [Jessika's husband, Mick] takes advantage I'll kill him straight away."

Mr Power was also filmed saying, "If he hurts her I'll f**king kill him."

MAFS star Jessika Power with her husband Dino Hira. Picture: Instagram



Many women of Australia, though, seemed to have no problem with these comments and Mr Power became the top trending topic from the episode.

"Rhyce, please stop with all the brooding and smouldering. You're killing us here," one viewer tweeted.

"I would go on #MAFS for Jess' brother," wrote another.

"He's an amazing actor," one ex-girlfriend told News Corp. "A master manipulator."

Rumours of the tradie and male stripper's abusive past began circulating following the episode airing.

Rhyce Power compared one of his ex-girlfriends to transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner in a now deleted Instagram Story on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

Initially, Power denied the allegations via his social media account, and even took to comparing one of his ex-girlfriends to transgender reality star Caitlyn Jenner. "Don't believe everything you hear on social media. of course crazy ex girlfriend [sic] are going to come out with some ridiculous claims."

Power also appeared on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday morning to deny the allegations.

Mr Power did not respond to News Corp's request for comment at the time of publication.

A spokesman for Channel 9 advised that they will not be making an official statement on the matter.

Since going public with their allegations, one ex-girlfriend said, "I've been shocked by how many other women I've been contacted by since the episode aired … and I'm happy for this to come out; it feels like we've finally got a voice."