Madonna shares rare family portrait

Madonna shares rare family photo as they celebrate thanksgiving in Africa. Picture: Getty

MADONNA has shared a rare photo of her six children as they celebrate thanksgiving in Malawi.

In a caption with the snap, the 60-year-old pop icon gushed about her children - Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 17, Mercy, 13, David, 12 and six-year-old twins Estere and Stella - saying that fame or fortune doesn't come close to how thankful she is for her family.

"What I am Most THANKFUL for! My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I'd walk through," she said.

"Fame, Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most.

"Happy ThanksGiving [sic] from Malawi!"

Madonna adopted four of her children from Malawi, a country in East Africa. She adopted 12-year-old David in 2006, 13-year-old Mercy in 2009 and the twins most recently in 2017.

She shares her eldest daughter, Lourdes, with her former fitness trainer Carlos Leon and her eldest son, Rocco, with director Guy Ritchie.

The Like A Virgin singer does offer some glimpses into her family life on social media, mainly sharing photos of her younger children, but a full family photo is rare.

Fans on social media are loving the insight, with the photo attracting thousands of comments saying how "beautiful" the portrait is.