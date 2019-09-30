Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MASTERS: The Maclean Bobcats women's side that won the Lismore Masters Games football on the weekend.
MASTERS: The Maclean Bobcats women's side that won the Lismore Masters Games football on the weekend. Maclean Bobcats FC
Soccer

Maclean masters make experience count in Lismore

Mitchell Keenan
by
30th Sep 2019 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Who said you can't teach old dogs new tricks?

Maclean Bobcats senior members came together for the Lismore Masters Games over the weekend and both the men's and women's teams came away as champions after some top performances on the pitch.

Comprising a number of key members from the Maclean White side that took out the women's division 2 north premiership earlier this month, the 30-plus women's side were on song as they swept their opposition aside.

While the Maclean men didn't quite have the numbers to fill a side of their own, they paired expertly with the Lismore Thistles Football Club to rise above the rest and make their experience count in the over-35 competition.

ON SONG: The Maclean Bobcats and Lismore Thistles combined side that won the Lismore Masters Games football.
ON SONG: The Maclean Bobcats and Lismore Thistles combined side that won the Lismore Masters Games football. Maclean Bobcats FC

Kicking things off on the Friday, the women put BOP away in their opener before taking care of Cassettes and Woopi Cougars and backing up to beat the Cougars again in the final on Sunday.

The men were known as Teddy's Crew United for the tournament and they combined well with victory over Wolves, Flamingos and Cavanbah to then beat AC Villan in the big dance.

Bobcats men's first grade coach Dennis Mavridis was among the starring players in the victorious side over a brilliant weekend of competition in the northern region.

clarence football clarence soccer lismore masters games maclean bobcats
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    UNDERWATER: Maps reveal future inundation of Ballina, Byron

    premium_icon UNDERWATER: Maps reveal future inundation of Ballina, Byron

    News OUR coastal towns have been labelled as "extremely vulnerable”, and now new data has shown which areas will be underwater by the year 2100.

    MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: 11th Lismore Masters Games in pics

    premium_icon MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: 11th Lismore Masters Games in pics

    News Take a look at some of the memorable moments from the games

    Why Lismore was the dream honeymoon spot for this couple

    premium_icon Why Lismore was the dream honeymoon spot for this couple

    Offbeat No romantic getaway for these softball-mad newlyweds

    Desperate situation: Dam at 28 per cent and dropping

    Desperate situation: Dam at 28 per cent and dropping

    Environment Drilling continues in the hope of finding a sustainable water supply