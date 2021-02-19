Maclean born Warriors coach ready to thrill local fans

AHEAD of the match against the Gold Coast Titans next week, recently signed New Zealand Warriors coach Nathan Brown is upbeat about the Kiwis ability to play sensational footy.

Brown, 47, who was born in Maclean said the last time the Warriors played the Gold Coast in Lismore in 2009, he was coaching in the UK.

When asked if he thought the players could recreate the impressive seven-tries-to-two 34-12 victory on February 27 at Oakes Oval, Brown smiled.

"I was coaching Huddersfield and can't remember who was playing in the Warriors back then," he said.

"But as the new coach I know the team will go out, play their best and give the local fans a thrill."

Brown who started out his career playing for the Maclean Magpies, said he was very impressed with how intensely the Warriors had been working to form a tight-knit team.

"This has been a real highlight," he said.

"We have players from lots of different cultures; Samoan, Tahitian, Maori, Aboriginal, Islander and they are all working together brilliantly."

He said while their pre-season training in NSW had so far been dry, the Warriors would be able to adapt to playing in the wet if the Northern Rivers' rainy weather continued.

"All our time at Tamworth and Terrigal has been dry," he said.

"We all know wet weather footy impacts on the game and kicking the ball."

Brown said their pre-season had probably been quite different to the Titans.

"Our starting base has been quite different, with me coming in as their new coach," he said.

"And of course the style of play evolves, rule changes, but we strive to have consistency."

In 2020 the Warriors secured Brown as head coach on a three-year deal to the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Brown's career as a hooker totalled almost 450 matches with 172 first-grade appearances for St George and St George Illawarra, before coaching NRL clubs St George Illawarra and Newcastle as well as Huddersfield and St Helens in the English Super League.