Watches seized during the raid in South Mackay.
Crime

Do you know who owns this jewellery?

20th Sep 2018 4:28 PM

POLICE are searching for the owners of a large amount of jewellery and other items seized in a raid in Mackay.

Officers attended an address in South Mackay and executed a search warrant on August 17.

 

Jewellery, coins and other items found by police after raids in Mackay.
A very large quantity of jewellery items were located including, rings, bracelets, watches, coins and foreign cash.

 

Investigators have not been able to locate the owners of the items so far.
The images show only a small portion of the many items currently in police possession.

 

Foreign money was also seized.
If you recognise any of these items, or, if you have had items of jewellery recently stolen and wish to speak with police about this matter, call the Mackay Police Station on 07 4968 3444 and follow the prompts for the Property Task Force.

 

Many of the items were highly distinctive.
