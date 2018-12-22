Mackay features in new NQ Cowboys Monopoly game

I'M THERE: Former North Queensland Cowboys player Ray Thompson plays the Cowboys' very own Monopoly board game.

I'M THERE: Former North Queensland Cowboys player Ray Thompson plays the Cowboys' very own Monopoly board game. Zak Simmonds

NO MORE fighting over who gets the little silver dog; this Christmas, North Queensland Monopoly fans can fight over the footy boot, goalpost or NRL premiership trophy.

A new Cowboys board game has just been released, and instead of buying properties you buy players and coaches from the 2015 premiership winning team.

One former Cowboys player who makes an appearance on the Monopoly board is Ray Thompson, who retired at the end of the 2017 season.

"It's a privilege to be featured on the board alongside some legends," Thompson said.

"It's pretty cool to be on the board with some of the guys I played with and also some players that gave meaning to what it means to put on the jersey."

As for whether he'll be sitting down to a game (or fight) with the family over the 'getting out of jail' rules, Thompson said it was likely.

"I played Monopoly as a kid and will definitely play it now - I got one for my parents as a present, so we'll probably play it on Christmas Day," he said.

Cowboys acting chief operating officer Micheal Luck said he was excited to have the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys featured "on a classic game that brings families together".

"Cowboys Monopoly is a reflection of our home and history as a club and pays tribute to individuals who have done great things for our club and our region," Mr Luck said.

"The individuals featured on the board have significantly contributed to developing who we are as a club today.

"This includes players and coaches from our two glory eras, in 2004 when we made the semi-final, and 2005 when we made the grand-final, as well as members of our 2015 premiership-winning team.

"The four stations displayed on the board are Townsville, Mackay, Cairns and Mount Isa, which represents the footprint in which we so proudly operate."

What's what on the board:

You can pick up the Cowboys board game for $99 ($89 for members) at the Cowboys Team Shop in Flinders Street or order one online at cowboys.shopdesq.com/accessories/cowboys-monopoly

> Football boot

> Goalpost

> Football

> NRL premiership trophy

> Whistle

> Corner post