Mackay business says 'farewell after 72 years'

"AFTER 72 years Farewell Mackay" has been spray painted on the front of Mackay Spare Parts.

The messy writing represents a difficult end for the retail and mechanic shops on Brisbane and Sydney streets.

The business has been in legal battles over unpaid debts for years and in receivership since at least June 2015.

Two other documents have been taped to the shop front window overnight explaining the trouble the business has had.

Bearing the crest of Queensland Courts, one piece of paper states the properties have been seized by warrant of the Supreme Court.

"This property is now in possession of the mortgagee," the notice reads.

Mackay Spare Parts February 27, 2018 Campbell Gellie

The other notice is by Receiver and Manager Justin Walsh from Ernst and Young.

"Entry to the properties is prohibited without express authorisation from me," he wrote.

"Any persons entering the properties without authorisation will be trespassing and may be prosecuted."

Mr Walsh intends to remove all of the equipment, car parts, engines, cars, stock and anything else from the two properties and prepare it for sale.

"Any person with a claim to ownership or any other claim relating to goods which may be stored on the properties should email jared.gelsomino.au.ey.com (before 5pm March 5)," Mr Walsh's letter reads.

Over the weekend, trucks, forklifts and men cleaned out the Mackay Spare Parts workshop.

On Sunday, business owner David Ross Hodge was asked if he was moving out and replied he "could be", declining to say more.