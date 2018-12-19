Menu
Fire crews have been called to a shed blaze on a Northern Rivers property.
Machinery sparks shed fire on rural property

Liana Turner
19th Dec 2018 2:20 PM

FIRE crews have been called to a shed fire on a Northern Rivers property.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast district officer Aaron Howard said two crews were called to the scene on Houghlahans Creek Rd at Teven shortly after 1pm.

Mr Howard said they were assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW.

It's understood machinery had been operating and was returned to the shed while still warm.

A small fire ensued.

He said there was no extensive damage to the shed and no other property was threatened.

