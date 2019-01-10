Machinery sparks grass fire near Summerland Way

Five fire crews are at the scene of the grass fire.

Five fire crews are at the scene of the grass fire. Trevor Veale

FIRE crews are battling a grass fire on on the Summerland Way near Casino.

RFS Northern Rivers Superintendent Boyd Townsend said they were called to the scene just after 3pm.

He said the fire was about 35 hectares in size and was burning a short distance north of the meatworks.

It's believed the blaze may have been started by a slasher which was being used on the property, near Reynolds Rd.

"It's not contained as yet, but there's no property under threat,” Supt Townsend said.

He said there were four RFS crews and one Fire and Rescue crew at the scene.

He said the fire was not posing any smoke hazards to Summerland Way, but motorists should still exercise caution in the area.