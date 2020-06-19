Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Machine gun and ice seized at bikie-linked property

by Shiloh Payne
19th Jun 2020 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE seized a machine gun and ice in a drug raid on a property linked to two bikie gangs.

Police raided the property on Old Cleveland Rd in Chandler they state has been linked to the

Bandido and Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Inside the property police found a drug lab, crystal methylamphetamine, ice, cannabis, a machine gun and handgun at a property on Old Cleveland Rd in Chandler.

A 45-year-old man was charged with a number of offences, including producing dangerous drugs, four charges of unlawful possession of weapons and two charges of possession of explosives.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on 28 August.

A different 45-year-old man from Petrie Terrace was also issued a notice to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court for drug possession offences on 23 September.

Originally published as Machine gun and ice seized at bikie-linked property

crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: New Woolworths ready for grand opening

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: New Woolworths ready for grand opening

        Breaking THIS state-of-the-art new supermarket is almost ready for its first customers, but we can give you a sneak peek ***SEE THE PHOTOS***

        Animal cruelty charges expected over pony abuse

        premium_icon Animal cruelty charges expected over pony abuse

        Crime POLICE are liaising with the local RSPCA on a case of animal cruelty in Lismore...

        $220,000 spent on revamp of three popular skate parks

        premium_icon $220,000 spent on revamp of three popular skate parks

        News WITH fresh new surfaces, these skate parks are sure to get plenty of use.

        TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

        premium_icon TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

        News BUT there are still major issues to be resolved on the site.