Machete, wooden baton used in road rage incident

11th Mar 2019 6:33 AM
A MAN has been charged after he allegedly used a machete and wooden baton during a road rage incident at Byron Bay over the weekend.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Gary Cowan said two men were travelling on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale around 9.40pm on Saturday when a black van turned in front of them, causing them to take evasive action.

"The van continued on into Byron Bay with the two males following it," Chief Insp Cowan said.

"The van drove into Scott Street, Byron Bay where it stopped.

"It will be alleged the van driver has got out of the van holding a wooden baton and a machete.

"It will be alleged the driver's side window was smashed leaving the male driver with facial cuts.

"The male driver and his passenger drive forward and stops about 20 metres away and get out of their vehicle.

"It will be alleged that as the van was leaving the area it has hit one of the men."

Police and ambulance arrived and the injured man was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital suffering from a dislocated pelvis.

After further inquiries, a 33-year-old man was located in Keats Street, Byron Bay.

As he was being arrested, the man has struggled with police. A search of the van later found a large knife and a quantity of prohibited drugs.

The 33-year-old was charged with eight offences, including driving furiously and causing bodily harm and wounding person with intent to cause greivous bodily harm.

He was refused bail and appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday. 

