Machete used to threaten resident during theft
A CASINO man remains behind bars accused of threatening someone with a machete, stealing a car and attempting to flee from police.
Police will allege Trae Laurie, 24, threatened a resident of a home at Bray Park, near Murwillumbah, at their home about 8pm on Friday night.
He allegedly had a 21-year-old with him at the time.
Mr Laurie allegedly took car keys and a handbag and stole a vehicle from the property.
Police will allege they saw the stolen vehicle on Kyogle Rd at Kyogle - about 64km away from the Bray Park incident - about 9.30pm that night.
The vehicle, allegedly being driven by Mr Laurie, failed to stop and road spikes were deployed.
The car allegedly drove through a back yard and eventually came to stop in the playground of Kyogle Public School, according to police.
Mr Laurie allegedly ran from the car but was arrested at a nearby unit.
He was charged with armed robbery, taking and driving a conveyance without consent, police pursuit, driving while disqualified, aggravated break and enter and a breach of bail.
Police also executed outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The matter went before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday and a police brief of evidence is expected to be served on the defence by August 14.
Mr Laurie's alleged accomplice is expected to face court later this month.