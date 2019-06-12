Machete used to threaten resident during theft

A machete was used in the alleged robbery near Murwillumbah.

A CASINO man remains behind bars accused of threatening someone with a machete, stealing a car and attempting to flee from police.

Police will allege Trae Laurie, 24, threatened a resident of a home at Bray Park, near Murwillumbah, at their home about 8pm on Friday night.

He allegedly had a 21-year-old with him at the time.

Mr Laurie allegedly took car keys and a handbag and stole a vehicle from the property.

Police will allege they saw the stolen vehicle on Kyogle Rd at Kyogle - about 64km away from the Bray Park incident - about 9.30pm that night.

The vehicle, allegedly being driven by Mr Laurie, failed to stop and road spikes were deployed.

The car allegedly drove through a back yard and eventually came to stop in the playground of Kyogle Public School, according to police.

Mr Laurie allegedly ran from the car but was arrested at a nearby unit.

He was charged with armed robbery, taking and driving a conveyance without consent, police pursuit, driving while disqualified, aggravated break and enter and a breach of bail.

Police also executed outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The matter went before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday and a police brief of evidence is expected to be served on the defence by August 14.

Mr Laurie's alleged accomplice is expected to face court later this month.