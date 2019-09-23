Machete threat accused was 'protecting himself', court hears

A LISMORE man accused of threatening workmen with his car, a machete and a steering lock has claimed he was defending himself and his property.

Saxon David Holdforth, 46, blew two kisses to his wife when he was brought into the dock of Lismore Local Court on Friday.

Mr Holdforth was arrested after the alleged incident on Eastside Place in East Lismore about 8.20am on Thursday.

Police will allege he became involved in an altercation with tradespeople carrying out demolition work.

The court heard this allegedly involved threats to kill them, although Mr Holdforth was only charged with affray.

In applying for Mr Holdforth's release, defence solicitor Philip Crick said his client had "a number of matters on his record” although most were "from some time ago”.

Mr Crick said Mr Holdforth's wife and two adult children were based in Lismore so he had "strong ties” to the area.

He told the court his client had an acquired brain injury and was on the methadone program.

He acknowledged Mr Holdforth was facing a "serious allegation involving violence” and that there was a "relatively strong case”, based on information before the court.

"Mr Holdforth says (an account of the incident) is written in a way which is really turned around,” Mr Crick said.

"He says the CCTV will show it was him protecting himself and his property.”

Mr Crick said a family member would be able to give evidence supporting his client's version of events.

He entered no formal pleas to his client's charge of affray.

Prosecutor Kennedy said she "strongly opposed” bail, citing a risk of further offending and risk to alleged victims and witnesses.

He said the demolition worked involved would be on-site for several weeks and the temptation of attending the property would be too strong.

"It does appear to be an overwhelming prosecution case,” she said.

The court heard along with CCTV, there was body-worn video regarding the incident.

She said the defendant had "openly stated that he confronted and threatened to kill the workers”.

Magistrate Prowse found the concerns could be mitigated with a number of bail conditions.

Mr Holdforth was granted bail to live at a Woodburn address.

Among other conditions, he's prohibited from returning to Eastside Place and surrounding areas.