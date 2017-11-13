Menu
Machete, crowbars used during golf club robbery

ARMED ROBBERY: In the latest of a string of armed robberies, police allege five persons unknown using a machete and crowbars, forced entry in to the Casino Golf Club and made off with small proceeds, injuring several staff in the process.
Alison Paterson
by

SEVERAL staff members were injured when five people forced their way into the Casino Golf Club wielding a machete and crowbars last night.

Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Chris York said the offenders broke into the Casino Golf Club and made off which some cash.

"At 9.10pm last night there was an alleged armed robbery at the Casino Golf Club in West St," he said.

"They made a forced entry into the premises and several staff members were on scene, some who suffered minor injuries."

Insp York said the robbers were wearing dark clothing were observed entering the club carrying the machete and crowbars.

"The property they have taken is some small proceeds and police are conducting further enquiries," he said.

"Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Casino detectives on 02 6662 0099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000."

This is the latest in a number of incidents at the club which include a robbery and kidnapping which occurred at the club in 2016 and a robbery in 2015.

When The Northern Star contacted the Casino Golf Club they declined to comment on the alleged incident.

Lismore Northern Star
