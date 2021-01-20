Menu
Crime

Machete, boomerang used in CBD ‘disturbance’

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, Crime Reporter
20th Jan 2021 8:09 AM
NT POLICE are investigating an incident in which a trio attacked each other with a slew of weapons, including a machete and boomerang.

The incident occurred at 11.30am yesterday in Alice Springs.

In a statement, police said they were working to identify those involved and confirmed weapons had been used in the disturbance.

Police have seized the weapons after they were discarded during the incident.

St John Ambulance attended, however, the spokeswoman was unable to say whether paramedics treated anyone at the Bath St scene.

A spokeswoman for the Alice Springs Hospital said no one had been admitted in relation to the incident.

 

 

 

