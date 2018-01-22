Machete, baseball bat, golf club used in teen fight

A MACHETE, baseball bat and golf club were allegedly used during an affray between two groups of teenagers over the weekend.

About 2am on Saturday, two groups of young people arranged to meet each other at Rifle Range Rd, Wollongbar, after a prior altercation in Alstonville, during which two girls were assaulted and a car was damaged.

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly armed with a golf club and two other boys were armed with a machete and baseball bat.

An affray took place during which the 16-year-old allegedly struck a 17-year-old boy in the head with the golf club, causing a deep laceration.

Another male then stomped on the 17-year-old's head.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a deep laceration and a fractured skull.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command commenced inquiries.

About 4.20pm the same day, police executed a search warrant at a home on Opaki Place, Wollongbar.

Police arrested a 16-year-old at the address and he was taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Ballina Children's Court on Monday, February 19.

Just after 5pm the same day, police arrested an 18-year-old who was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with malicious damage and breach bail in relation to the prior incident at Alstonville.

He was refused bail and appeared at Lismore Local Court yesterday.

Inquiries are continuing, further arrests in relation to the incidents are likely.

Police are urging anyoneand with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.