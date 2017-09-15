Maccas run gone wrong for Ballina driver

Lorina Rogers took this photo of a car that crashed into McDonald's at Ballina.

Lorina Rogers took this photo of a car that crashed into McDonald's at Ballina.

A TRIP to Maccas ended with more bang for her buck than expected for one customer after reversing into the McCafe of Ballina's McDonalds restaurant.

Emergency services were called to the Bangalow Rd food chain about 1.30pm to reports of a car backing into a building.

The 50-year-old woman was uninjured during the ordeal after being assessed by paramedics in the car park.

Ballina's State Emergency Service crews patched up the damaged window and ensure the building was safe and secure.

McDonald's Ballina manager, Scott Campbell said customers and staff were "very orderly" during the hour-long effort to remove the car and stabilise the impacted part of the building.

Thankfully, Mr Campbell said no one was dining in that part of the restaurant at the time of the crash.

He said it is unknown at this stage when the building would be repaired as talks continue with insurers.

Ballina SES unit controller Gery Burnage said these incidents aren't uncommon in the Ballina shire.

In recent years, he cited about four cars going through houses at Alstonville.

Years ago when the Roads and Maritime Service centre was located at the West Ballina shopping centre, Mr Burnage recalled a car crashing through the old centre.