Macca’s is giving away 200,000 free cheeseburgers across the country.
Food & Entertainment

Macca’s giving away free cheeseburgers

18th Sep 2018 4:03 AM

IF it's free, there are no calories, right?

McDonald's is giving away 200,000 free cheeseburgers across Australia today - and we're predicting chaos at the counter.

From 12am on Tuesday, Aussies can grab their junk food hit at any Macca's across the country, to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day.

There are a few catches, however. Customers will be limited to just one cheeseburger per person, and will need to download the mymacca's app first.

You can pick up a free McDonald’s cheeseburger today.
The offer is available only while stocks last and - since Macca's launched its All Day Menu last month - expect to see people chomping away on burgers well before sunrise.

The fast-food restaurant has doubled the cheeseburger giveaway from 100,000 last year, but 200,000 may not go far.

You can download the app on iOS through the App Store and Android through Google Play. Check the My Rewards section to claim your freebie.

But be warned: one McDonald's cheeseburger is never enough.

