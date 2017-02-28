Macca growth goes nuts giving largest yield worldwide

SINCE 2014 Australian macadamia production has been steadily growing and is set to once again to produce the largest yield of the native nut in the world.

Local macadamia growers will gather together this week to learn how the industry intends to position itself for the future.

Representatives from the peak industry body, the Australian Macadamia Society (AMS), including CEO Jolyon Burnett, Market Development Manager Lynne Ziehlke and Productivity Development Manager Robbie Commens as well as Horticulture Innovation Australia will be in the Northern Rivers for the industry's MacGroup workshops.

Production is significantly increasing for many of the tree nuts marketed around the world, including macadamias, and at the MacGroup growers will get an idea of how the total Australian crop is shaping up for 2017, following on from the record 2016 crop.

The growth is thanks largely to the sustained investment into productivity initiatives by Australian macadamia growers, and the highly anticipated 2017 crop forecast is due to be released this Wednesday, March 1.

In other presentations, the Australian macadamia industry's Market Development Manager Lynne Ziehlke will outline how the industry is positioning itself for the future by focusing on delivering long-term sustainable returns to Australian macadamia growers.

Lynne will unveil the exciting new marketing strategy set to drive the industry into the future.

Growers will gain an understanding of the current International market conditions to help them make informed decisions within their macadamia businesses over the next 3-5 years.

Hort Innovation representatives will also provide an industry update on the new Strategic Investment Plan, providing local growers with an excellent opportunity to gain an insight and provide input into the new plan.

More than 150 local growers are expected to attend the events this week.

What: Australian macadamia industry MacGroups

When: Wed, March 1 (1-4pm; BBQ lunch from midday) and Thur, Mar 2 (9:30-12:30; BBQ lunch from 12:30)

Where: Hudson Room, Wollongbar DPI (1243 Bruxner Hwy, Wollongbar)