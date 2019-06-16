Macca growers eligible for cash grants through green project

North Coast Maccadamia farmers are eligible for cash grants through a new project aimed at improving the impact of farming practices.

THE Clean Coastal Catchments (CCC) project is seeking macadamia growers on the North Coast wanting to improve land management practices and reduce farming impacts on the marine estate.

NSW DPI Macadamia Development Officer, Jeremy Bright said the project was funded under the Marine Estate Management Strategy and seeks to work with growers that have Erosion Management Action Plans (EMAP) for drainage and other Integrated Orchard Management (IOM) works.

"Funding is available to assist growers with an EMAP to implement priority on-ground works identified in their plans," Mr Bright said.

"To help drive adoption in the wider industry participating growers will be asked to be an advocate for integrated orchard management and to help share their experiences with other growers through a workshop and field day."

Funding for these works is for a limited time and it is anticipated that the on ground works are completed within the next 12 months.

Growers interested in grants of up to $5000 under the project can attend a meeting on Teusday, June 18 at 11:00 at the NSW DPI Wollongbar Department of Primary Industries Institute.

If growers would like to express an interest in this funding opportunity, but cannot attend this meeting please contact Jeremy Bright or Kel Langfield Senior Land Services Officer Local Land Services.

Email jeremy.bright@dpi.nsw.gov.au 0427 213 059 or kel.langfield@lls.nsw.gov.au 0429 773 289