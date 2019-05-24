Macarthur takes the bronze medal after hitting spree

GOT HIM: Macarthur's Christopher Fraiette is tagged out at home plate at Albert Park today.

GOT HIM: Macarthur's Christopher Fraiette is tagged out at home plate at Albert Park today. SMP Images / Baseball Australia

MACARTHUR withstood a late charge from Twins to claim bronze in the Australian Senior League baseball championship in Lismore.

The New South Wales charter prevailed 9-7 at Albert Park today to finish the tournament with a 5-1 record.

Twins scored first, taking a 2-0 lead at the top of the first inning, before Macarthur scored the next eight runs of the game.

A four-run third inning highlighted a match-winning charge from Macarthur.

Jacob Veres tripled to score Jack Bennetts (double) ahead of scoring on a Mark Blight ground ball.

Tommy Stanton (double) and Tyrone Fergie (single) also drove in runs to put Macarthur ahead 7-2.

Twins added four runs in the fifth to pull within two.

Relief pitcher Bailey Senior closed out the game for Macarthur.

Veres and Stanton finished with a game-high two runs batted in.

Earlier, Hills Blue wrapped up fifth spot by taking down New South Wales counterpart Manly 7-3.

Blue scored three runs in the third and fourth innings to lead 7-0 heading into the fifth.

Thomas Jackson drove in a pair of runs for Hills Blue, while Riley Watson and Brent Iredale recorded two hits each.

Starting pitcher Ryan Franks struck out three hitters in four scoreless innings.

Manly's Thomas Butler collected two runs batted in.

Adelaide Titans survived a late rally from Sunraysia Giants to claim seventh spot.

The Titans scored three runs in the top of the seventh to prevail 9-5 after the Giants had pulled to within a run.

Sunraysia took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Raiden Wakefield drove in the opening run before Lindsay Barbary scored on a fielder's choice.

Adelaide hit back with a five-run second frame.

Boyd Worden's two-run single drew the Titans level.

Two more runners scored on a single from Wil Paech ahead of an RBI single from Luke Trevaskis.

Paech finished with a game-high three runs batted in for Adelaide.

Brisbane Metro and Western Suns clash in the gold medal game tonight to complete the carnival.