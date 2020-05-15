Macadamia farmer accused of water theft

A MAN and a local farming company accused of taking and using water without a licence faced Ballina Local Court on Thursday.

Andrew James Starkey is accused of six charges related to water theft, and Macs Operations Pty Ltd, a business registered to a Brooklet address, is accused of another six charges related to water theft.

The macadamia farm is situated in the Ballina Shire near Emigrant Creek and Emigrant Creek Dam.

The charges include taking water without an access licence and constructing or using water supply work without work approval.

The National Resources Access Regulator has been prosecuting the case.

On Thursday, after a brief video conference with lawyers of the defendants, Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case to May 27.

It is expected Mr Starkey and a representative of the company will make their pleas when the case returns to court.

On May 27, their legal representative will appear via an audiovisual link to enter the pleas, and the magistrate will set a sentencing date.