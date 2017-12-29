Macadamia Castle reveals new exhibit: Night Crawlers

The Macadamia Castle keeper Sarah Bennett with Mystique the Black Headed Python as part of the new Night Creepers Nocturnal Theatre display.

Nitghtcreepers Nocturnal Theartre: Enter into a world of darkness where you can meet and learn about our animals who wander the earth at night.

ENTER into a world of darkness at the Macadamia Castle and meet the nocturnal creatures you may not normally see.

The new exhibit - Night Crawlers - features four Australian animals from the bird, marsupial and reptile families.

Meet Cedar the Short Eared Possum, Flume the tawny frog mouth, Rufus the Bettong Skully and the Mystique the Black Headed Python.

"Australian nocturnal animals are our most prolific animals but we hardly ever see them,” Macadamia Castle owner Tony Gilding said.

"We want to educate the people about the biodiversity in their own backyards and to stress upon the importance of protecting it.”

"That can happen by creating some habitat for these animals or by keeping your cat or dog locked up at night.”

Keeper, Sarah Bennett, said Flume came in as a rescue and was hand-raised by one of the keepers.

"The Tawny Frog Mouths are one of the most common birds to be hit by cars because their main food source are insects, which get attracted to your car headlight and the birds don't realise the cars are moving.”

"All birds are hollow boned so a little knock could easily break a bone.”

Mystique the Black Headed Python is an endangered species.

They can grow up to 2.5 metres and keep the venomous snake population down.

You'll find them residing northern Australia in the hottest parts.

The pythons use their black head as a kind of "solar panel”, heating up their heads and shielding their body.

Rufus the Bettong Skully (smallest member of the pomeroy family) resides at the castle with her daughter and son.

"Fully grown they are about the size of a full-grown rabbit and like to eat their fruits and vegetables.”

Cedar the short eared possum was found as an orphan and is also a part of the night crawlers exhibition.

Ms Bennett said they want people to take home that there are wild animals that get around in the night-time that need to be considered.

The exhibit shows at 2pm daily at the Nocturnal Theatre.