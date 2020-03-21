Macadamia Castle loosens terms despite pandemic panic

The Macadamia Castle will remain open and loosen their terms to help families cope amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE world is facing turbulent times and Aussies are struggling to adjust to the new temporary normal.

With Easter just around the corner, the daily closure of popular venues and cancellation of events have many families concerned over how they will keep their children occupied during the coming holidays.

In an effort to help young families cope with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and maintain some degree of normality, the Macadamia Castle has opted to remain open.

As of Saturday March 21, the popular animal park will be relaxing its terms, enabling parents, grandparents, carers and support workers to access ‘adult Park Passes’.

“The current situation is an interesting one. We have seen the cancellation or closure of so many festivals, venues and leisure pursuits,” said Owner Tony Gilding.

“Families are staying indoors, children are being taken out of school and many are wondering how long this will continue and how to occupy young children and keep them learning in the coming weeks.”

“To help out the community we have decided to relax our terms”.

Mr Gilding hopes that the initiative will enable families to spend some much-needed time outdoors in a location that holds little risk of cross-contamination.

“As a primarily outdoor space our Animal Park is one of the more safe places to visit. Social distancing is easy when you are outdoors playing mini golf, meeting crocodiles or feeding goats.”

“We have implemented a range of proactive precautionary measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, including hand washing and sanitising stations and additional cleaning procedures.”

The Macadamia Castle has said that they rely on ongoing ticket sales to maintain a high level of care for their animals and to continue supporting their staff.

They have also announced their decision to preserve resources by limiting operating hours to 9am-4pm.