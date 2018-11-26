Menu
Carnage... Emergency crews surround the crumpled ute. Picture Dean Asher/ TNV
News

M5 traffic chaos after fatal ute crash

26th Nov 2018 6:54 AM
City-bound motorists on Sydney's M5 motorway are being told to expect delays after a man was killed when his ute veered off the road, up an embankment and into a tree.

The man in his 30s died near the Henry Lawson Drive off-ramp, Milperra, earlier this morning, with one lane eastbound still closed at Heathcote Rd.

 

The man in his 30s died near the Henry Lawson Drive off-ramp. Picture: Dean Asher/ TNV
City-bound motorists on Sydney’s M5 motorway were warned of heavy delays. Picture Dean Asher/ TNV
"Traffic is heavy eastbound and queued before Heathcote Road in Moorebank," the NSW Transport Management Centre said.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command have established a crime scene and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

    Local Partners