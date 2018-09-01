Menu
M4K ‘Mentors4Kids’
M4K ‘Mentors4Kids’

1st Sep 2018 9:35 AM
Each Tuesday, Scott Gordon from M4K “Mentors4Kids’ works with 4 students from St Brigid’s Kyogle at the Kyogle Men’s Shed.
Scott guides, instructs and assists the boys with building, hammering, painting and sawing all different things with wood to make some fantastic projects.
So far, with Scott’s invaluable assistance, the group have made a fruit box and a dog house. Their latest project has just been completed which are school newsletter holders that the boys plan to drop off around town at McKid Medical and at the Kyogle Dentist. The next job is to construct a table for the St Brigid’s Lego team.
‘Mentors4Kids’ is a great opportunity for the students to get out and gain practical skills while learning and working in a completely different environment to a classroom!

