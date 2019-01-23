Yatala lights artist: Plans to pull them down ‘an insult’

The New York artist behind the controversial M1 lights at Yatala is furious about plans to tear them down, saying we’ve failed to understand.

THE New York artist responsible for the controversial lights installation in the middle of the M1 at Yatala says she is "insulted" that council want to pull it down.

Councillors yesterday recommended full council vote to remove the $2.1 million light installation with the hope that the artist would buy it back.

But New York-based LOT-EK artist Ada Tolla told The Bulletin: "This is a real insult. The installation is completely site-specific - from the words Gold Coast to the setting and movement of the letters, the sculpture follows and adapts to the highway constraints and regulations."

Motorists and residents have complained that the artwork is not properly visible when driving along the M1 motorway.

The Commonwealth Games legacy project has been criticised because drivers on the M1 at Yatala cannot see the words "Gold Coast" lit up in the lights and only those on side roads could view it.

Ms Tolla was horrified to learn that councillors, at a transport committee meeting yesterday, recommended full council remove the art work and place it in a council depot before the poles and lights could be used in parks.

"Disappointing, and very expensive," she told The Bulletin.

The removal will cost $255,000 but veteran councillor Dawn Crichlow estimates it will cost $1 million to place the entire work at another location.

"To move the piece is complex since the work has foundations," Ms Tolla said.

"Think of it as trees, with their roots below the ground, and with all the electrical connections below. There is no victory in demolition or dismantling, just a lot of money to destroy or break, rather than build."

A smaller version of the lights remain erected near Gold Coast airport at Tugun and are not part of council’s proposal to be taken down.



Ms Tolla said LOT-EK was invited to submit a proposal for a "large public art piece".

A council email said the City was "searching for an artist to deliver iconic gateways to the Gold Coast that are as visually bold, expressive and memorable as the city itself".

"The idea of using the city name, Gold Coast, is entirely ours and the Gateway Public Art Commission and council were totally behind it - in fact, the project won after a competition that included five artists' proposals," Ms Tolla said.

Ada Tolla said she is insulted the lights are to be torn down.

"The sites were decided prior to the competition. Our proposal showed the work as it was built - both in renderings and an actual animation.

"The sculpture was meant to be experienced in motion, in one direction and then reverse, depending on the direction of traffic. It was never envisioned as a 'sign' to be seen straight on."

Ms Tolla said the best value about art was it raised questions and a wider debate was needed to better understand the work before it was moved.