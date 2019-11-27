Lyon has dig at Smith but Yasir set to pay

STEVE Smith copped a bath from his teammates following a rare failure in the Brisbane Test.

Coach Justin Langer revealed on Wednesday that Nathan Lyon used the team victory song after Australia's first Test victory at the Gabba to playfully taunt Smith for making just four.

Smith was bowled by bouncy leg-spinner Yasir Shah, the first time in 125 innings he was the side's lowest scorer.

"It was the first time in history he was the lowest scorer for Australia, so we tipped a beer over him and thought it was a great laugh,'' Langer said.

Smith will be part of the tastiest man-on-man showdown in the Adelaide Test when he resumes hostilities with Yasir, who triumphantly raised seven fingers after he dismissed Smith to signify the number of times he has dismissed him in just six Tests.

When asked whether Yasir's send-off may have poked the bear, Langer said "time will tell''.

"He's the best problem solver in the world," Langer said.

"We've got to make sure we are the best problem solvers. And all our players, if they want to become great like Steve Smith, they have to be good problem solvers.''

Langer all but confirmed Australia would keep the Brisbane team for Adelaide, meaning James Pattinson and Michael Neser will be squeezed out again.

Batting discovery Marnus Labuschagne earnt generous praise from Langer for his willingness to learn and the Aussie coach feels his decision to shadow Smith on and off the field is a wise one.

"We talk about coaching players, there are no more coachable players than him," Langer said.

"Probably the most heartening thing is his relationship with Steve Smith, the best player in the world.

"They spend time, they talk cricket. They love it. Literally all they do is talk cricket.

"They eat together, they have breakfast and lunch together. They have coffee together. They have dinner together talking cricket.

"But equally, (it's) their relationship. They bat No.3 and No.4 together. To bat with him in the middle and spend time with the best player in the world and an ex-captain - you could not have a better education than he is getting at the moment.''

Pakistan are huge underdogs again in Adelaide but their young seam attack still have the potential to liven up Australia's top order with the pink ball under lights.

"We saw enough in the first Test to make me as the coach nervous," Langer said.

"They've got some gun players. I imagine Mohammad Abbas will probably come back into the team. They've got a lot of talent and we're going to have to be on our toes.

"We played very well in the first Test. I've been public about saying we've got to get better about winning after we've won.

"We've given ourselves an opportunity to improve that by winning the first Test.''