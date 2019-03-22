Lyon to be unleashed at Kyogle

FOCUSSED: Former NRL star Jamie Lyon will get his first taste of Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Kyogle tommorrow.

FOCUSSED: Former NRL star Jamie Lyon will get his first taste of Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Kyogle tommorrow. Renee McKay

BIG-name Ballina recruit Jamie Lyon will start at five-eighth in the Seagulls first game of the season against Kyogle at New Park in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League, Sunday.

Lyon, 36, played the majority of his NRL career in the centres at Manly and Parramatta where he also played for Australia and New South Wales in State of Origin.

He has played some five-eighth before retiring in 2016 and will take the field at Kyogle in his first official game as captain-coach at Ballina.

"I might get a bit nervous on Sunday but I'm excited more than anything at the moment,” Lyon said.

"I've been pretty impressed with our trial form and the way the boys have trained over summer.

"They've told me to expect a tough slog against Kyogle and they'll definitely be up to it on what it will probably be a pretty hot day out there.”

Last year's five-eighth Kel Sheather has been named at centre while there is five new faces from the team that played in the grand final loss against Tweed Coast.

Lyon said he could swap with Sheather throughout the game or in the early rounds as they try to find the right balance in a new-look side.

"We've had a few on representative duty and I still might tinker and make a few changes in the coming weeks,” Lyon said.

"Kel is a good young footballer and I can probably put him just about anywhere.”

The Seagulls have lost some size across the board this season but will have a mobile forward pack with plenty of experience.

New recruit Jack Durheim has been a standout and returns to the field after thumb surgery and a broken leg restricted him to just one game at Marist Brothers last year.

"Jack has a great attitude and he knows the game inside and out,” Lyon said.

"We might not be the biggest team but we'll be fast around the park this season.”

Livewire fullback Shannon Walker returns to Kyogle after a handful of games at Cudgen last year.

He played NRL for the Gold Coast and was a star player in the Australian rugby sevens team.

The Turkeys have also secured the services of returning centre Blake Anderson and new coach Shane Robinson.

In other games, Casino captain-coach Roy Bell will take on the team he led to the semi-finals last season when they host Mullumbimby at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Tweed Coast starts it's title defence against Northern United at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, tomorrow at 3pm.

Marist Brothers is at home against Cudgen at Crozier Field, Lismore, and Evans Head plays Murwillumbah at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head.

Byron Bay has a bye after Lower Clarence elected to pull out of first grade for the season.

Games kick-off at 2.45pm Sunday.