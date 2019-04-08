Lyon shines for Seagulls in NRRRL

KILLER START: Former NRL star Jamie Lyon played his first home game for Ballina in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League on Sunday.

KILLER START: Former NRL star Jamie Lyon played his first home game for Ballina in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League on Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

FORMER NRL star Jamie Lyon celebrated his first game as captain-coach at Ballina by scoring a crucial try in a 24-16 win over Casino in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

It came from a standing start when Kel Sheather stepped around a couple of defenders before offloading back to Lyon supporting on the outside who went over untouched.

It gave the Seagulls a 20-10 lead at a time where the home side had just put the foot down after a spirited effort from Casino.

"It was really scrappy for a while there and I was pretty impressed with how Casino played,” Lyon said.

"They took us all the way to the end and our back three did well to get us on the front foot when we were under pressure.

"There probably wasn't a bad player out there and I can't fault anyone's effort.”

Ballina scored first through winger Chad North before a perfectly placed kick from Casino five-eighth Trevor Bolt put Noah King over in the corner.

The Cougars snatched a 10-6 lead when former NRL player and new recruit Esi Tonga forced his way over from a short ball close to the tryline.

Casino threw the ball around well in the first half and could have easily found themselves further in front if some of the passes out wide went to hand.

Lyon fired out a bullet pass to winger Rhys Riches who scored a try before a determined run from Zac Beecher saw him score and take a 16-10 lead in the second half.

"We're still a relatively new side and the combinations are still coming together,” Lyon said.

"We were a little bit disappointed with our first half but we got better and it showed with a few tries there at the end.”

New recruit Hayden Hansen was a handful off the bench and scored a try off a late offload from front-rower Nick Ritter who worked hard in the middle.

The Cougars kept clawing back and halfback Roy Bell scored a try late in the game when he regathered his own grubber kick.

LADDER

Tweed Coast 4

Byron Bay 4

Ballina 4

Murwillumbah 4

Cudgen 2

Casino 2

Kyogle 2

Northern United 2

Mullumbimby 0

Evans Head 0

Marist Brothers 0