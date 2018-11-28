Lyon set to roar in NRRRL

Former NRL player Jamie Lyon will return to the field as captain-coach at Ballina in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League next season.

A FULLY fit Jamie Lyon will return to the field for the first time in more than two years when he runs out as captain-coach at Ballina in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League next season.

Lyon, 36, was widely regarded as one of the best centres in the NRL for most of his career before retiring at the end of 2016.

"If my hamstring wasn't playing up I probably would have had another year (in the NRL),” Lyon said.

"I'm pretty confident that the body will hold up and I'll be training over the next few months to get everything right.

"I went to most of the (Ballina) games this year and even a lot last year so I was definitely getting itchy feet to play again.”

Lyon lives at Skennars Heads and works for Paladin Sports which provides clothing to sport clubs around the Northern Rivers.

He attracted plenty of interest from other NRRRL clubs but was always likely to end up at Ballina.

"I left Wee Waa when I was 16 to go to Parramatta (NRL) and mum and dad moved to Ballina not long after so I'd been holidaying up here for a long time,” Lyon said.

"My kids are playing juniors at the club and I have other relatives around the place so I may as well play now while I still can.”

Lyon threw his support behind Byron Bay appointing Todd Carney as its captain-coach next season.

They both played State of Origin for NSW and represented Australia at different times in their careers but have rarely crossed paths.

"I've met him a few times but I don't know him too well,” Lyon said.

"I have a feeling we might have played one game together for Country but that's it. He'll definitely be a great addition to the competition and he's still a terrific player.”

Lyon will be busy over the next few months with the Seagulls having lost front-rower Dylan Montgomery and hooker Andrew Battese to retirement.

Former NSW Country hooker Zac Beecher is returning to the fold along with the nucleus of this year's team which reached the grand final after winning the competition in 2017.

"There will be a few new faces in the side and the club has a great junior base where some of those kids will be making the step up,” Lyon said.