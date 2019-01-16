Luxury townhouse on the market for first time in 30 years

SENSATIONAL VIEWS: A three-level townhouse at East Ballina will appeal to buyers looking for a coastal location with plenty of light and space.

WITH exceptional river and ocean views, potential buyers are already lining up to inspect this coastal property, even though it has only been on the market for a short time.

The three-level townhouse at 5/72-74 Fenwick Drive, East Ballina is located opposite parkland and looks out over the Richmond River and the picturesque North Wall.

McGrath real estate agent Jamie Marshall said the property had four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double garage.

It's getting a lot of attention, he said.

Mr Marshall said he believed the townhouse - which has a $1.395 million price tag - would be snapped up by someone looking to live there full time.

It has been in the same family since it was built in 1988 has been meticulously maintained and improved.

"It's brilliantly designed to maximise space and views,” Mr Marshall said.

And if that's not enough to tempt you, it's also located in one of Ballina's best spots - the prestigious Shaws Bay locale.

Mr Marshall said the property was in a quiet complex, with a large sunny courtyard with spa, garden, undercover wet bar and sparkling pool.

"Most of the townhouses in the six-property complex are owner-occupied,” he said.

"The others are holiday homes maintained exclusive for use by their owners.”

Mr Marshall said the townhouse was designed for entertaining with the recently refurbished kitchen and living area on the top floor to maximise views and light.

He said the long front and rear tiled balconies are perfect for enjoying a drink while watching the sunset, while the modern kitchen features Miele appliances and soft close drawers.

On the middle level are three bedrooms, main with ensuite and a walk-in robe while the fourth bedroom/office is downstairs, along with a handy third bathroom.

According to real estate experts RP Data, East Ballina has seen a 41.9 per cent rise in the media price of properties over the past five years.

The median asking rent for the suburb is $430 per week, while properties for sale spend a median of 35 days on the market.