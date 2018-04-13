Luxury retreat up for grabs for less than $1 million

Ripples on the Creek' is a 100-acre property situated on the Lions Road Tourist Drive, a 2-hour drive south of Brisbane, a 1.5-hour drive west of Byron Bay, and 20 minutes north of Kyogle.

EVER dreamed of opening a health retreat, or a glamping experience?

The owners of Kyogle retreat Ripples on the Creek are selling their relaxing country getaway, with existing accommodation on 100 acres, for a reduced price of $985,000.

Ripples on the Creek is situated on the Lions Road Tourist Drive, 20 minutes north of Kyogle.

The owners posted on their Facebook page: "Whilst it is still business as normal here at Ripples on the Creek, our beautiful property is for sale.

"Ripples On The Creek is the ultimate lifestyle property with loads of potential for development of existing or new business activities."

100 acres of beautiful countryside with mixture of creek flats and undulating hill, bordered by a beautiful pristine creek

Three-bedroom original farmhouse, renovated

Two well-appointed one-bedroom cabins currently being rented out for short-term holiday/farmstay accommodation, creating additional income for minimal work

Council approval for another eight holiday cabins to be built on the property

An open-plan multi-purpose building with large verandah and commercial kitchen.

"This picturesque property is one of a kind, and comes with loads of potential," the listing states.

The farm land would also be suitable for beef cattle breeders.

The three-bedroom owner's/manager's farmhouse on the property has three bedrooms, a verandah, kitchen, lounge, laundry, second toilet and a large enclosed verandah/sunroom.

The multi-purpose building is currently being used as an office and as a function centre for weddings and comes with a fully-equipped large commercial kitchen.

Possible options for the new owners:

More cabin accommodation. The property has approval for another eight cabins to be built on the property, and could possibly include two-bedroom cabins to cater for a diversified market such as families and/or couples travelling together

The development of a camping ground and/or 'glamping' to take advantage of increasing demand for camping sites

Build a new home on the hill to make the most of the beautiful views, and convert the existing home into an additional cabin

Conversion of the multi-purpose building into any of the following: an additional cabin, an extension of the three-bedroom home, a studio/gallery, or a large office/reception/kiosk area should the development of more cabins/camping occur

Development of more activities such as guided tours, horse-riding, mountain-biking, adventure tourism, four-wheel driving or other farm-based/nature-based activities

The development of more cross-selling opportunities to utilise the multi-purpose building, such as themed weekends like detox/health packages, cooking schools etc

The further development of the wedding/function side of the business.

More information at https://www.realestate.com.au/property-other-nsw-kyogle-7741933.