Luxury accommodation house, Byron at Byron Resort and Spa, has closed temporarily.
News

Luxury resort closes its doors due to COVID-19 situation

Liana Turner
2nd Apr 2020 10:45 AM
THE Byron at Byron Resort and Spa has closed its doors temporarily.

The luxury resort’s parent company, Crystalbrook Collection, has released a statement about the closure, which has come in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We love serving you, our neighbours and the Byron Bay community,” the statement read.

“Your health and safety, along with the wellbeing of our team, are of paramount importance to us.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Byron at Byron, a Crystalbrook Collection Resort, in response to the unprecedented events resulting from COVID-19.

“Please know, this is temporary. We’re closely monitoring the situation and will reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

The company stressed there was “a lot happening behind the scenes” to ensure the resort was “in the best position to welcome back our guests and the local community” after the pandemic and its associated restrictions have passed.

“It’s not goodbye, just see you in a little while,” the statement said.

“Take care, stay safe, wash your hands and see you on the other side.”

The Elements of Byron Resort and Spa is still operating, but at a limited capacity, according to the resort’s latest social media post.

In response to the recent State Government order restricting people from leaving their homes except for a few essential purposes, Elements has temporarily closed its lagoon pool, the exclusive pool and bar, the Grill restaurant, Beach Club bar, Osprey Spa and its gym.

The resort isn’t currently running its daily beachfront yoga.

Byron Shire News

