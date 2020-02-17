Luxury resort announces special offers for locals

LUXURY resort The Byron at Byron has announced a series of special offers for residents.

New General Manager Julian Moore confirmed the offers apply for people who live in the Byron and Ballina shires.

“The hotel is being proactive in providing preferred benefits to locals,” he said.

“For instance, last week we released a number of new offers.

“We just put out a special offer for February, where locals can stay from Sunday to Wednesday night for $299 a night. It’s a special accommodation package.”

The executive said some specials are for the restaurant and spa areas of the resort.

“We’ve just introduced a table menu where you can have an entree and main, or a main and dessert with a glass of wine for $39, available for locals and the general public, but primarily for locals.

“The idea is to create a menu that is a choice of two dishes, you can come in, pick what you’d like to have and have a great quick lunch, great for community groups or businesses.

“We are also doing a special meeting rate where you can get the Rainforest Deck and combine that with the local promotion, for a gathering or catch up with their team.

“We are also doing a promotion at the moment where locals come in and they book a spa treatment, then they get a complementary sunlight and sauna experience.”

The executive said locals can also access a 10 per cent discount at the resort’s boutique.

The new Byron at Byron general manager, Julian Moore.

Mr Moore said he had noticed residents seemed to believe they were not allowed to access the resort.

“There seems to be an alternate message in the community that Byron at Byron is not accessible to locals,” he said.

“That may have been the case when the hotel just opened, 15 years ago. For the first six months you couldn’t come into the hotel unless you were staying here, but I think the impact of that six months has carried over and still exists in some sectors of the community today.

“Locals are definitely welcome in the hotel,” he said.

Crystalbrook is the new owner of Byron at Byron Resort and Spa.

The company promised to keep all current workers, modernise the venue while keeping the calm and relaxed experience the venue has offered for the last 15 years, but with a sustainable, plastic-free future.

Crystalbrook is an Australian business with an overseas investor, Syrian-Belgium millionaire Ghassan Aboud, a Dubai-based entrepreneur who moved to the United Arab Emirates in 1992.

Australian businessman Gerry Harvey sold the business last year to Crystalbrook for approximately $42M.