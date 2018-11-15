Luxury North Coast retreat named global hotel of the year

LUXURY: Gaia Retreat co-owners Olivia Newton-John and Gregg Cave are very happy with the accolades.

BROOKLET'S Gaia Retreat & Spa won the 2018 Global Hotel of the Year award at the 12th annual World Luxury Hotel Awards announced last weekend.

Gaia claimed the honour at a glittering International gala ceremony attended by over 360 hoteliers and delegates at the Ayana Resort & Spa in Bali.

On the same night, Gaia also won the Global Luxury Boutique Retreat Award.

Established in 2005, the founders Gregg Cave, Ruth Kalnin, Olivia Newton-John and Warwick Evans set out to offer the highest of standards and service excellence, true to the standard of the World Luxury Hotel Awards criteria.

Australian music star and Gaia co-owner Olivia Newton-John celebrated the accolade.

"I am honoured and overwhelmed with gratitude that Gaia has been recognised as the Global Hotel of the Year,” she said.

"I am so proud of our staff, family and amazing healers who have helped build this dream into a reality that is now recognised on a global scale - bringing people to Australia, my heart home, and letting them experience peace, healing and renewal of their spirit.”

Gaia co-owner and general manager Gregg Cave was very happy to accept the awards.

"When Olivia and I first began to dream our vision of a barefoot meets Armani luxe at a home away from home, where our friends and future guests could relax in chilled-out comfort, we never in our wildest imaginations would have thought that one day it would be recognised, yet alone win, the Global Hotel of the Year Award,” he said.

"Our dedicated and committed team come to work each day with heart - a key ingredient to the success of our brand.

"We believe this transcends into the importance of providing an oasis of calm and tranquillity for those needing to bring balance to their lives.”

These outstanding world class accolades come shortly after another incredible win at the recent World Spa Awards, where Gaia Retreat & Spa was honoured for the fourth year in a row as the World's and Oceania's Best Day Spa held at St Regis Resort, Maldives.

Gaia Retreat & Spa is located at 933 Fernleigh Rd, Brooklet. For details visit gaiaretreat.com.au.