Luxury new restaurant open just one day a week

CHEFS AND OWNERS: Matthew Donohoe and Joseph Griffin from Friday Hut Dining.

FRIDAY Hut Dining is a new restaurant located in the old Possum Creek School building near Bangalow.

The building was closed as a school in 1963 and now offers accommodation and dining services.

Team member Laura Fry said Friday Hut Dining offers an intimate restaurant space.

"(It is) open for Sunday lunches, 11am to 5pm," she said.

"The space is available for private hire Wednesdays to Saturdays.

"We are also known for our wedding and event catering across the region."

Ms Fry said the business venture emerged when long-time chefs Matthew Donohoe and Joseph Griffin, friends and owners of catering companies Joechef Events and Grapevine Catering, began working together more frequently.

"The idea and opportunity to create a new business combining the two seemed to develop naturally and it was the perfect fit to lease the restaurant space off the property owners, Matt Wilkinson and Anna Jordan," she said.

"It is such a special and unique location, and we all work really well together."

The chef said Friday Hut Dining offers fine dining cuisine showcasing the regions local produce.

"We take so much pride in service, we love our team of staff," he said.

"Our chef's tasting menu changes weekly at the restaurant and reflect the seasons."

For details visit fridayhutdining.com.au.